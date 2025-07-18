UBS Group Cuts Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $35.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNDX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $25.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 544,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

