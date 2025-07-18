Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stake Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

