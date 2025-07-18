Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valaris were worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Valaris by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 1,027.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Valaris from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Valaris Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of VAL stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.87 million. Valaris had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

