Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veritex in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair raised Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

VBTX opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,931,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,803,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125,189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,040,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,960,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 454,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 22.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 218,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

