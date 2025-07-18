Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

VCTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 32.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.