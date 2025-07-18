Virtu Financial’s (VIRT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the sale, the director owned 33,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,582.86. The trade was a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 177,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $6,903,571.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,177.28. This represents a 43.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,846 shares of company stock worth $14,079,615 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

