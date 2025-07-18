Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Vita Coco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,414,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Vita Coco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after buying an additional 185,692 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,421,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 193,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,130,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,713,000 after buying an additional 64,011 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $129,011,598.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,097,161 shares in the company, valued at $243,077,764.25. This trade represents a 34.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,708.54. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,842,662 shares of company stock worth $131,786,970. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ COCO opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.