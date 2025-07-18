WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WVE. Wall Street Zen downgraded WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WVE

WAVE Life Sciences Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of -1.01. WAVE Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WAVE Life Sciences

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 282,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,493.15. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 30.1% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 12,516,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,098,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,262 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,545,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,370,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,489,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 864,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.