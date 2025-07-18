Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $3,970,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

