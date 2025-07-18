Western Financial Corp CA Sells 4,692 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock valued at $709,172,753 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.