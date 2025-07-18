What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for NVIDIA Q2 Earnings?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report released on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Goldberg now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,814,800 shares of company stock worth $709,172,753 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

