William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

SLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

SLP stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $257.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 78.63%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,062,701.07. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 106,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20,727.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

