Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $163,767,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,906,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 698,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,126,000 after purchasing an additional 505,293 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $51,754,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,613,000 after purchasing an additional 337,763 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.8%

WTFC stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

