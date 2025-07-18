WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.59 and last traded at $49.58. 128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

