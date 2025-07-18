XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

XIAO-I Corporation Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 147,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 149,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

XIAO-I Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XIAO-I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XIAO-I stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XIAO-I Corporation Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of XIAO-I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

XIAO-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

