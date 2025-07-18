Xponance Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,413,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Black Hills by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

