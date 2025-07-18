Xponance Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 382.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOX

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.