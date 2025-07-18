Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,119 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,195,577 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $921,901,000 after acquiring an additional 668,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,285,693 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,084,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 30,853.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,141,000 after buying an additional 3,684,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,227,617 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $82,207,000 after acquiring an additional 281,339 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth $72,623,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Rocket Lab Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $186,841.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 425,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,366.02. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $772,820.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 540,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,412,875.88. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Get Our Latest Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.