Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 34.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.79.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of COLB opened at $24.35 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.