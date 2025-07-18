Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total value of $654,184.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of GPI opened at $406.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.92 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.49 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.