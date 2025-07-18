Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 113.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $40.21 on Friday. Portland General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

