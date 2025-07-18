Xponance Inc. Buys 1,082 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,043,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,305,000 after buying an additional 274,540 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 273,109.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 955,883 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $69,445.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $198,320.30. This represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michal Marom sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $65,755.65. Following the sale, the director owned 3,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,287.60. This trade represents a 22.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,329 shares of company stock valued at $423,443 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE ORA opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $88.60.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

