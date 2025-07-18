Xponance Inc. Buys 1,587 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,124,000 after buying an additional 438,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,885,000 after purchasing an additional 752,275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after buying an additional 4,246,564 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,978,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,377,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

