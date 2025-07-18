Xponance Inc. Buys 2,128 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Snap by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 6.3% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. TD Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

In related news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $265,089.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,676,293 shares in the company, valued at $53,357,154.20. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $209,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 510,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,670.64. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,667,802 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

