Xponance Inc. Buys 2,527 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 13.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 5.97%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.