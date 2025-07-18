Xponance Inc. Buys 394 Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 789.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWX opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17. Southwest Gas Corporation has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $80.29.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

