Xponance Inc. Buys 4,300 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 37.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Read More

