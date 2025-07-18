Xponance Inc. Buys 810 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 588.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 1.7%

RVMD opened at $39.05 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

