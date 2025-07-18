Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 440,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 28,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 143,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.7%

MTG stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 63.49%. The business had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

