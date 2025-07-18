Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,796 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 3,303.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 260,313 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in APA by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in APA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus raised APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of APA in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

APA Trading Up 3.9%

APA stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. APA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

