Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Maximus by 70.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 67.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 114,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 32.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,157.90. The trade was a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

