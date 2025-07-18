Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $716,415.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,939,085.52. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,058,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,875,613.68. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,159,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79, a PEG ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

