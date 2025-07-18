Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after purchasing an additional 958,101 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $82,408,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Brinker International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,814,000 after buying an additional 47,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brinker International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after buying an additional 62,265 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $61,929,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $165.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.30. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $192.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,650.64. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.