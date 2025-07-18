Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 148.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,651,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,225,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,076,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,749 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

