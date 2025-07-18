Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $167.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.92 and a one year high of $170.86.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

