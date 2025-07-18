Xponance Inc. Has $102.18 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $102,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,572 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $289.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $805.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

