Xponance Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 117,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $1,930,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,066,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,914,343.12. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,423,218.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,843.75. This trade represents a 38.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,596 shares of company stock worth $8,171,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

