Xponance Inc. Has $527,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 157.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 452,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ CWST opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $112.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

