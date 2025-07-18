Xponance Inc. Has $531,000 Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $1,842,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,345,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of ASB opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

