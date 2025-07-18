Xponance Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 140.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 8,125.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in EchoStar by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 39.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in EchoStar by 8,906.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Down 0.6%

SATS stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.90. EchoStar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SATS

About EchoStar

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.