Xponance Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 16.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Brink’s by 26.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Brink’s had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.