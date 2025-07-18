Xponance Inc. Has $594,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 10.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 57,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $4,012,557.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 112,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,903,056.09. The trade was a 33.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,422,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

