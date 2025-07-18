Xponance Inc. Has $602,000 Position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 27.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $373,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 50.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $170.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.22. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $202.22. The company has a market cap of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TM

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.