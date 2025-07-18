Xponance Inc. Has $633,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,648.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 375,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,029,000 after acquiring an additional 354,374 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,900.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 210,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,774,000 after buying an additional 206,271 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after buying an additional 204,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,800,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.6%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $255.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.40 and its 200 day moving average is $210.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.