Xponance Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $466,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 33.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $128.21 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.03.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.27.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

