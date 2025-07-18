Xponance Inc. Has $653,000 Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Post by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,428,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Post by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,646,000 after acquiring an additional 364,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after acquiring an additional 790,782 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $108,991,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Transactions at Post

In other Post news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 186,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Up 2.0%

POST stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.33 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.20.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Post

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.