Xponance Inc. Has $678,000 Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRT. Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $95.24 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.07%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

