Xponance Inc. Has $684,000 Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in United Bankshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

United Bankshares Trading Up 2.0%

UBSI opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.76. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

