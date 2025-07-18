Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 133.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Rayonier by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rayonier

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.