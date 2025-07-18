Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 7,936.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 38,889 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FCN opened at $166.34 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.